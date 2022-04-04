English
    Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India reportedly revealed: All you need to know

    The Galaxy A33 5G’s price in India will start from Rs 28,499 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    Samsung has just announced a trio of mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. The three handsets include the Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The new Galaxy A series phones are touted to deliver four years of Android updates, which is significantly high for a mid-range Android smartphone. Click here to know more.

    The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A73 5G were recently unveiled in India. While Samsung didn’t reveal the prices of the new Galaxy A series phones at the launch, the company revealed the pricing on the Galaxy A73 5G in India.

    Now, new information has been revealed about the Galaxy A33 5G’s price in India. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Galaxy A33 5G’s price in India will start from Rs 28,499 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone will also come in an 8GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 29,999.

    The Galaxy A33 5G will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colours. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G received a Rs 41,999 price tag in India last week, while the previously unveiled Galaxy A53 5G starts at Rs 34,999.

    Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

    On the back, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G camera setup features a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS. It also has an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also features a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. It runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 01:42 pm
