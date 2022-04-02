Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India revealed, now available for pre-booking

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A73 in India. And while Samsung did unveil the Galaxy A73, its pricing was yet to be announced, until now. The South Korean tech giant has also opened pre-bookings for the Galaxy A73 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 44,999. The phone is available in Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Sale, Offers

Pre-bookings for the Galaxy A73 5G in India have already begun, while the phone will go on sale on April 8. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy A73 5G will have the option to buy the Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 499. Additionally, Samsung is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on purchase of the device via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with similar RAM and storage configurations as the Galaxy A33 5G. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A73 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support. It runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

The Galaxy A33 5G and A73 5G are assured to get four years of major OS updates, which means they will get the Android 16 update. Additionally, Samsung is also providing five years of security updates. Both phones also have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.