Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launched in India with 120Hz AMOLED Display, Exynos 1280 SoC, 4 Android Updates

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in India could be below Rs 40,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has officially launched in India. The Galaxy A53 5G’s price, specifications, and availability have been revealed in India. The Galaxy A53 5G’s global launch took place last week when Samsung’s mid-range smartphone was unveiled alongside the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A73 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G’s price in India is set at Rs 34,499 for the base 6GB/128GB. However, the Galaxy A53 5G also comes in an 8GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 35,999. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available for pre-order on Samsung India’s website and will begin shipping on March 27.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with an Eye Comfort Shield and delivers up to 800 nits of brightness. The A53 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G camera module houses a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor. It also sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera.

The handset is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also support for up to 8GB of RAM through RAM Plus, which reads usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone is promised to get four years of software upgrades and five years of security patches. The Galaxy A53 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.