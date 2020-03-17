Redmi Note 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm: Check price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale begins from March 17 in India. The new Redmi Note 9 series smartphone will be available for purchase via online and offline channels.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price and storage

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in two storage variants. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 12,999. The other Redmi Note 9 Pro storage option includes 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale begins at 12 pm and can be purchased via Amazon India and mi.com. The new Redmi smartphone is also available for sale at Mi Home and Mi Studio Stores across the country.

The budget smartphone comes in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1,80 * 2,400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen, which Xiaomi calls ‘Dot Display’, features a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the 16MP front camera.

The smartphone has four camera sensors on the back. Along with the 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, Redmi Note 9 Pro offers an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 Pro gets powered by an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support.

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 9 Pro packs up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The smartphone boots on Android 10 based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.