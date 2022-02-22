Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch teased: Check specs, features

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G might launch in India as Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch has been confirmed. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch. Jain did not reveal the launch date. However, we can expect the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch event to be announced soon. The company has, so far, launched the Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India under the Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch

Redmi Note 11 Pro launch in India will take place in the coming days. The company has not confirmed the names of the two Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones. In India, it is being rumoured that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will launch as Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 Pro, which comes with 4G network support, will have the same name.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the official naming scheme yet. Therefore, we would advise our readers to take the leaked monikers with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G/ Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India is likely to feature the same specs as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Xiaomi is likely to tweak the naming scheme to compete against the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G in India.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Xiaomi has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G camera setup includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera.

The phone has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications for the India variant include a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The same chipset is found on the Redmi Note 11S (Review). The device has the same display, battery size and fast charging support. It comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 11 Pro camera setup includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.