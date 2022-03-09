Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch.

Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India has been announced. The new smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India has been launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Both devices come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro launched in India will be available in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 19,999.

It goes on sale starting March 23 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in three storage options. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 22,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. It comes in three colours - Mirage Blue, Phantom White and Stealth Black. HDFC Bank cardholders can claim a Rs 1,000 discount on the device. The sale starts from March 15 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

Existing Redmi users can get additional discount of Rs 2,000 on top of the exchange value of their older devices under the Redmi Exchange Program.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the more premium offering among the two devices. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes with 5G network support.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ camera features a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. The triple-camera setup is completed by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications