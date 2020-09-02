172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|redmi-9a-launched-in-india-with-5000-mah-battery-6-53-inch-display-check-price-specifications-sale-details-5787721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 9A launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, 6.53-inch display: Check price, specifications, sale details

Xiaomi Redmi 9A sale will start on September 4 via Amazon India and mi.com.

Moneycontrol News

Redmi 9A has been launched in India. The budget smartphone from Xiaomi is the third smartphone under the Redmi 9 series and sits below the Redmi 9 Prime (Review) and Redmi 9.

Redmi 9A price in India

Redmi 9A comes in two storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 6,799, whereas the 3GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 7,499. The budget smartphone will be available in three colours — Sea Blue, Midnight Black, Nature Green.

Xiaomi has also announced that the Redmi 9A sale will start on September 4 via Amazon India and mi.com.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A features a  features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. The smartphone draws power from a 2GHz 12 nm-based MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, supported by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. 

This phone comes with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration. The entry-level smartphone also supports storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

In optics, Redmi 9A sports a modest 13MP single camera sensor with an LED flash for photography in low-lit conditions. Redmi 9A also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger.

The smartphone boots on MiUi 12 out-of-the-box.

Redmi 9A competes against the likes of Realme C3 (Review), Realme C12 (Review) and a bunch of budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 12:23 pm

