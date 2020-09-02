Redmi 9A launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, 6.53-inch display: Check price, specifications, sale details

Redmi 9A has been launched in India. The budget smartphone from Xiaomi is the third smartphone under the Redmi 9 series and sits below the Redmi 9 Prime (Review) and Redmi 9.

Redmi 9A price in India

Redmi 9A comes in two storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 6,799, whereas the 3GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 7,499. The budget smartphone will be available in three colours — Sea Blue, Midnight Black, Nature Green.

Xiaomi has also announced that the Redmi 9A sale will start on September 4 via Amazon India and mi.com.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A features a features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. The smartphone draws power from a 2GHz 12 nm-based MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, supported by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

This phone comes with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration. The entry-level smartphone also supports storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

In optics, Redmi 9A sports a modest 13MP single camera sensor with an LED flash for photography in low-lit conditions. Redmi 9A also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger.

The smartphone boots on MiUi 12 out-of-the-box.