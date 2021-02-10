Realme X7 Pro 5G first sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, discount offers, specifications

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro 5G sale in India starts today. The mid-range 5G smartphone was launched earlier this month in India alongside the Realme X7. The Realme X7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 29,999. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, a 4,500 mAh battery, etc.

Realme X7 Pro price in India

Realme X7 India price is set at Rs 29,999. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone comes in Fantasy, and Mystic black colour options.

The device goes on sale starting February 10 via Flipkart and Realme India website. Customers can avail of an instant Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It has a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. The Realme X7 Pro performance unit includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor based on 7nm fabrication. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.25 aperture. The other two 2MP f/2.4 sensors are for Portrait and macro photography. For selfies, it houses a 32MP f/2.45 front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

The device weighs 184 grams and is 8.5mm thick. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.