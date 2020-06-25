Realme X3 vs Redmi K20 Pro: A comparison between the two best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

Realme recently unveiled its X3 series in India. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom were recently unveiled in the country with the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 120Hz displays, and 64 MP quad-camera setups. Both phones debuted in the sub-30K segment in India. However, today we will focus on the standard Realme X3.

When it comes to smartphones under 25,000 rupees, the Realme X3 seems like the best option, considering its top-of-the-line spec sheet. Additionally, the Realme X3 is the first standard X series smartphone to make the jump to the Snapdragon 800 series. Past devices like the Realme X, Realme X2, and Realme X50 have all utilised Snapdragon 700 series chips.

Given the Realme X3’s price in India, which stands at Rs 24,999 (for the base variant), is much higher than any of its predecessors, we’ve decided to put it to the test against a more versatile competitor in the form of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.

Specs Realme X3 Redmi K20 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855 Display 6.6 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels), 120Hz 6.39 inches Super AMOLED FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels), 60Hz RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB (UFS 3.0) 128GB/ 256GB (UFS 2.1) Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 (Wide) + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto - 2x Optical Zoom) + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) 48 MP, f/1.8 (Wide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto - 2x Optical Zoom) + 13 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) 20 MP, f/2.2 Software Android 10, Realme UI Android 10, MIUI 12 Battery 4,200 mAh, 30W Dart Charge 4,000 mAh, 27W Fast Charging Starting Price Rs 24,999 Rs 24,999

Performance

In terms of performance, there is little separating the two devices, but the combination of Snapdragon 855+ and UFS 3.0 storage puts the Realme X3 well-ahead. Since both devices are similarly priced, Realme also comes out ahead on the price-to-performance front.

Display

When it comes to watching movies, shows, and videos, the AMOLED screen on the Redmi K20 Pro is much better than the LCD panel on the Realme X3. However, mobile gamers will definitely appreciate the higher 120Hz refresh rate on the Realme X3. Realme has also confirmed several games that will support the high refresh rate.

Design

The Realme X3 opts for a pill-shaped camera cutout, while the Redmi K20 Pro has a full-screen with a motorised pop-up selfie camera. Both phones are pretty much in line with 2020 design standards. We like the finish on the Realme X3 and the front full-screen design of the Redmi K20 Pro. Since design is subjective, you will have to make this decision yourself.

Battery

When it comes to battery, the Realme X3 has a larger cell as well as faster charging speed. However, its 120Hz LCD panel will consume more power than the 60Hz AMOLED screen on the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the X3 automatically switches to 60Hz when an app doesn’t support the high refresh rate. A slightly bigger battery and faster charging are enough to give Realme and edge over Redmi here.

Camera

In optics, both phones have a pretty versatile camera setup. We have not tested the Realme X3 yet, but the Redmi K20 Pro offers an exceptional camera at this price point, and a pretty decent camera overall. The camera setup on the Realme X3 looks a lot like that of the Realme X2 Pro, which performed well in most areas. Realme does offer a second ultrawide selfie shooter (Same as that on the Realme X50 Pro), which should take decent shots in good light. There is not much separating these two cameras; at this price, finding something better will be impossible.

Software

Both Realme and Xiaomi have come along way on the software front since their first smartphones. MIUI 12 recently began rolling out for the Redmi K20 Pro devices, while the Realme X3 comes with Realme UI. We have yet to test out MIUI 12, but Realme UI is a bit cleaner and tries to replicate the stock experience better. However, MIUI 12 does offer better customisations and has been significantly improved from the last generation.