Realme X50 5G arrives in China with a 120Hz refresh rate

While all eyes are focused on CES 2020 in Las Vegas, a Chinese smartphone maker just dropped its first 5G smartphone under the radar. The Realme X50 5G has finally gone official, but despite the leaks, rumours, and teasers, the X50 has still managed to pull off one big surprise.

The Realme X50 5G launches with ColorOS 7.0 over Android 10. The X50 isn’t just the company’s first 5G handset, and it is also the first smartphone in the company’s portfolio to run on Realme UI as opposed to what Oppo offers with ColorOS. The handset packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 wired fast-charging.

The Realme X50 5G rocks a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem that can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The X50 sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with a dual-punch hole for the selfie cameras. The dual-punch hole houses a 16-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

On the rear, the X50 5G provides a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture primary sensor at the helm. The other three cameras include a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme also incorporates a Game Boost feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the X50 5G. Additionally, there is no support for a microSD card slot, so expanding storage is not an option. The X50 5G will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi.