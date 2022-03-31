English
    Realme C31 launched in India with Unisoc chip, 5,000 mAh Battery: All you need to know

    The Realme C31’s price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

    The Realme C31 has officially been unveiled in India after it was launched in Indonesia last week. Realme’s affordable smartphone from its C series comes with a large battery and Unisoc chipset.

    Realme C31 Price in India 

    The Realme C31’s price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant will set you back Rs 9,999. The Realme C31 comes in green and silver.

    Realme C31 Specifications 

    The Realme C31 is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC and paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The microSD card slot can expand storage up to 1TB. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port. The Realme C31 runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

    The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Realme C31 also opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also measures 8.4mm thick.

    Realme has also confirmed the launch of new TWS earbuds in India. The launch takes place on April 7 at 12.30 pm. The earphones will be sold through Flipkart and will be offered in Galaxy White and Starry Blue options. The Realme GT 2 Pro will also be unveiled alongside the Buds Air 3.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Realme #Realme GT 2 Pro #smartphones #TWS Earbuds #UniSoC
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 02:59 pm
