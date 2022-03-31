Realme C31 launched in India with Unisoc chip, 5,000 mAh Battery: All you need to know

The Realme C31 has officially been unveiled in India after it was launched in Indonesia last week. Realme’s affordable smartphone from its C series comes with a large battery and Unisoc chipset.

Realme C31 Price in India

The Realme C31’s price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant will set you back Rs 9,999. The Realme C31 comes in green and silver.

Realme C31 Specifications

The Realme C31 is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC and paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The microSD card slot can expand storage up to 1TB. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port. The Realme C31 runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Realme C31 also opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also measures 8.4mm thick.