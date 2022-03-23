Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date confirmed, features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP triple-camera

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India will happen weeks after the global unveiling earlier this year.

The Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2, the premium smartphones from Realme that were unveiled earlier this year in China and Europe, will be launched in India now, on April 7. Realme claims that the GT 2 Pro is the world’s first sustainable design with the back panel made out of biopolymer materials.

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India

Realme took to Twitter to confirm the Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date. The teaser post revealed that the flagship Android smartphone will debut in India on April 7 at 12.30 pm. Alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro, we can expect the Realme GT 2 to launch in India as well.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The same chipset is currently found on the iQOO 9 Pro (Review), Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.

On the back side, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter.

There is a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 features a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the phone gets a 16 MP front camera.