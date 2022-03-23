English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date confirmed, features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP triple-camera

    Realme took to Twitter to confirm the Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India will happen weeks after the global unveiling earlier this year.

    Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India will happen weeks after the global unveiling earlier this year.

    The Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2, the premium smartphones from Realme that were  unveiled earlier this year in China and Europe, will be launched in India now, on April 7. Realme claims that the GT 2 Pro is the world’s first sustainable design with the back panel made out of biopolymer materials.

    Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India

    Realme took to Twitter to confirm the Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date. The teaser post revealed that the flagship Android smartphone will debut in India on April 7 at 12.30 pm. Alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro, we can expect the Realme GT 2 to launch in India as well.

    Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

    The Realme GT 2 Pro features a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The same chipset is currently found on the iQOO 9 Pro (Review), Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. 

    Close

    Related stories

    On the back side, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. 

    There is a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits. 

    Realme GT 2 specifications 

    The Realme GT 2 features a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. 

    It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the phone gets a 16 MP front camera.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Realme #Realme GT 2 #Realme GT 2 Pro #smartphones
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 11:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.