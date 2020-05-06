App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco M2 Pro could launch in India before the Poco F2 Pro, hints Xiaomi India website

The RF Exposure page also lists Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the Poco X2 launch, Poco fans have been long asking about the Poco F2 launch. While the company has confirmed the launch later this year, the company could unveil a new ‘M-series’ smartphone before the Poco F2.

Poco Global has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone tipped to launch as Poco F2/ Poco F2 Pro. However, the India division may reportedly have different plans and launch a new smartphone series in India starting with the M2 Pro.

The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2I was spotted in the RF Exposure page of Xiaomi India’s website by MySmartPrice. The device has a SAR value of 1.6 W/kg (over 1g).

In case you are wondering if the M2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Poco F2 Pro, you might be wrong. Poco F2 Pro has been spotted on several certification websites with the model number M2004J11G. Apart from the SAR value, the listing does not reveal any other details about the Poco M2 Pro. However, it does confirm that the smartphone will launch soon in India.

The RF Exposure page also lists Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 10 with 108MP smartphone camera will launch in India on May 8. We already know the Mi 10 specifications as the Xiaomi flagship has been launched in China.

Redmi Note 9 was unveiled globally via an online event earlier this month. The Xiaomi India listing does confirm that Redmi Note 9 will launch soon in the country, and sit below the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #gadgets #Poco #smartphones #Xiaomi

