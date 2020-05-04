Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108MP quad-camera setup launching in India on May 8

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, in India on May 8. The confirmation comes after the government has relaxed some lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mi 10 launch was previously scheduled to happen on March 31 in India. However, Xiaomi postponed the online launch event after the government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25. As lockdown rules begin to relax and e-commerce deliveries for non-essential products begin, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Mi 10 flagship in India on May 8.

Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10 in China. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display (1080*2340 resolution) with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

Under the hood, there is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. Mi 10 packs a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

The highlight spec of the Mi 10 is its camera. The quad-camera setup on the back features a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP f/2.4sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. Mi 10 features a 20MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies.

Xiaomi also offers the Mi 10 Pro in China, but it is currently unclear if the brand will bring it to India.