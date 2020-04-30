Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,020 mAh battery launched: Specs, price, features

Chinese device maker Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 globally via an online event. The vanilla Redmi Note 9 is the third smartphone under the Redmi Note 9 series, sitting right below the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 price and storage

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 in two storage variants. The 3GB + 64GB variant is priced at USD 199 (roughly Rs 14,900), whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant has been launched for USD 249 (roughly Rs 18,900).

Redmi Note 9 comes in three colour options — Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.:9 aspect ratio. The display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Redmi Note 9 packs a massive 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

There are four camera sensors on the back. Redmi Note 9 camera specifications include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Below the camera sensors is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For selfies, video calling and such, there is a 13MP camera sensor placed inside the punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner of the display.

There is no word on when the Redmi Note 9 will come to India. It is likely that Xiaomi will bring its budget smartphone to India once the lockdown is over.