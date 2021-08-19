Oppo unveils new innovations in imaging for next generation of smartphone cameras

Oppo recently debuted a series of breakthroughs in smartphone imaging technology. The smartphone maker revealed a ton of new innovations including Oppo’s next-generation RGBW sensor, the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, Five-axis OIS technology, and a next-generation under-screen camera with a series of proprietary AI algorithms.

The next-gen RGBW sensor significantly improves light sensitivity by introducing additional white sub-pixel(W), ground-breaking DTI technology, and OPPO’s self-developed 4-in-1 pixel algorithm. The innovations allow the new sensor to capture 60 percent more light than the previous sensors while achieving up to 35 percent noise reduction.

The RGBW sensor is made using advanced manufacturing and processing technology. OPPO’s proprietary 4-in-1 pixel algorithm aids in boosting the sensor’s colour performance, preventing issues such as colour inaccuracy and moiré patterns.

Additionally, DTI pixel isolation technology on the sensor prevents sub-pixel crosstalk and improves image quality. It can also make portraits more expressive in both photo and video with enhancements to skin, texture, and contrast. The new RGBW sensor will start showing up on Oppo devices in the fourth quarter of 2021.

There’s also a new 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom module, which redesigns the underlying structural module at the hardware level. It adopts G+P (glass + plastic) lens technology for the first time, introducing two ultra-thin, high-precision aspheric glass lenses to significantly boost optical effects.

There’s also a new Five-axis OIS that allows the system processor to receive movement data from the gyroscope, analyze it and break it down into its respective components through algorithms. The OPPO Five-axis OIS will be commercially released in OPPO products from Q1 2022.

OPPO also showcased its next-generation under-screen camera solution for future smartphones. The innovative pixel geometry ensures a 400-ppi high-quality display in the under-screen camera area. Oppo also developed a series of imaging AI algorithms – including diffraction reduction, anti-condensation, HDR, and AWB – to better optimize the imaging quality of the under-screen camera.