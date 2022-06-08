Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC launched in India; check price, specs, sale date

(Image Courtesy: Oppo)

Oppo K10 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The phone has a 6.56-inch display, and houses MediaTek's Dimensity 810 SoC, which has support for 5G networks.

Oppo K10 5G Pricing and Offers

The Oppo K10 5G only has a single variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 17,499 and will go on sale, starting June 15 at 12 noon, on Flipkart, Oppo Online Store, and authorized retailers offline.

Customers will be able to pick between two colors - Black and Blue - and people who buy the phone online, can opt for a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months. If you use SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, or Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit cards, you can get a flat discount of Rs 1,500.

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

The smartphone houses MediaTek's Dimensity 810 SoC, that has been paired with 8GB of RAM, and an additional 5GB of RAM available through virtual memory. It has 128GB of internal storage. It utilizes the ColorOS 12.1 user interface, which is based on Android 12.

The phone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Oppo says that the display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. On the back of the phone is a dual camera module, with a primary 48-megapixel sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.