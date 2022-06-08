English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC launched in India; check price, specs, sale date

    Oppo K10 5G has been priced at Rs 17,499 and is available in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Oppo)

    (Image Courtesy: Oppo)

    Oppo K10 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The phone has a 6.56-inch display, and houses MediaTek's Dimensity 810 SoC, which has support for 5G networks.

    Oppo K10 5G Pricing and Offers

    The Oppo K10 5G only has a single variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 17,499 and will go on sale, starting June 15 at 12 noon, on Flipkart, Oppo Online Store, and authorized retailers offline.

    Customers will be able to pick between two colors - Black and Blue - and people who buy the phone online, can opt for a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months. If you use SBI, Axis Bank,  Bank of Baroda, or Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit cards, you can get a flat discount of Rs 1,500.

    Also Read: OPPO Reno 8 Lite 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED display: All you need to know

    Close

    Related stories

    Oppo K10 5G Specifications

    The smartphone houses MediaTek's Dimensity 810 SoC, that has been paired with 8GB of RAM, and an additional 5GB of RAM available through virtual memory. It has 128GB of internal storage. It utilizes the ColorOS 12.1 user interface, which is based on Android 12.

    The phone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Oppo says that the display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. On the back of the phone is a dual camera module, with a primary 48-megapixel sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

    Also Read: Oppo A77 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

    On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G smartphones #Android 12 #MediaTek #Oppo #Oppo K10 5G
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 04:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.