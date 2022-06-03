Oppo A77 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Oppo A77 5G has been unveiled in Thailand. The A77 is a more affordable 5G smartphone that comes with a MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a large battery with fast-charging support.

Oppo A77 5G price

The Oppo A77 5G is priced at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs 22,600) for the sole 6GB/128GB model and will go on sale in Thailand on June 10. There is no word on its availability elsewhere. The Oppo A77 5G is available in Ocean Blue and Midnight Black colours.

Oppo A77 5G specs

The Oppo A77 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB storage, while 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Oppo A77 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The A77 5G also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset runs Android 12 with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top.

For optics, the handset gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 48 MP camera can capture 108 MP images with the aid of some software magic. It also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo A77 5G opts for the company’s new Glow design, making it scratch and wear-resistant. The phone comes with a micro-SD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The A77 handset features NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, an IPX4 rating, and stereo speakers.