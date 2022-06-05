OPPO Reno 8 Lite 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED display: All you need to know

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite was recently unveiled in Europe. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G comes a couple of weeks after the company announced the Oppo 8 series was unveiled in China. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 8 series is also set to make its way to India soon.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is priced at EUR 429 (Roughly Rs 35,700) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. From the looks of things, the Reno 8 Lite looks like a rebranded of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G that was unveiled in India earlier this year. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite comes in Cosmic Black Rainbow Spectrum colours.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage, up to 5GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the back, the Reno 8 Lite opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more. The Reno 8 Lite also sports a headphone jack and an IPX4 rating. It also retains the blue ring aura lights that border the rear camera.