OPPO F19 Pro vs OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G: Specs, price, features comparison

Let’s take a look at Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G specifications, features, price and other details.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

Oppo F19 series price in India has been announced. The company has launched the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India. The two smartphones come with a MediaTek chipset and sport a quad-camera setup on the back. They also sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. How do the two phones fare against each other? Let’s take a look at Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G specifications, features, price and other details.

Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications 
ParametersOppo F19 ProOppo F19 Pro+ 5G
Display6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 408 PPI pixel density. It has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left for the front camera.6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 408 PPI pixel density. It has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left for the front camera.
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P95MediaTek Dimensity 800
RAM and Storage options

8GB + 128GB,

8GB + 256GB		8GB + 128GB
Rear Camera48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera16 MP f/2.0 sensor16 MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,310 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.4,310 mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.
OSAndroid 11 based ColorOS 11Android 11 based ColorOS 11
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsFluid Black and Space Silver Fluid Black and Space Silver
PriceRs 21,490 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 23,490 for 8GB + 256GBRs 25,990 for 8GB + 128GB
 
