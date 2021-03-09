OPPO F19 Pro vs OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G: Specs, price, features comparison

Oppo F19 series price in India has been announced. The company has launched the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India. The two smartphones come with a MediaTek chipset and sport a quad-camera setup on the back. They also sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. How do the two phones fare against each other? Let’s take a look at Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G specifications, features, price and other details.

Parameters Oppo F19 Pro Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 408 PPI pixel density. It has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left for the front camera. 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 408 PPI pixel density. It has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left for the front camera. Processor MediaTek Helio P95 MediaTek Dimensity 800 RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB 8GB + 128GB Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16 MP f/2.0 sensor 16 MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,310 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. 4,310 mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. OS Android 11 based ColorOS 11 Android 11 based ColorOS 11 Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Fluid Black and Space Silver Fluid Black and Space Silver Price Rs 21,490 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 23,490 for 8GB + 256GB Rs 25,990 for 8GB + 128GB