Oppo F15s in the works to compete against Redmi Note 8, Realme 5: Report

Oppo is reportedly working on a new variant of the Oppo F15 that was launched in January in India. Dubbed as the Oppo F15s, the smartphone is rumoured to be a watered-down version of the F15 and will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 8, Realme 5, etc.

The hardware details of the Oppo F15s are currently unavailable. The smartphone is expected to launch next month in India, according to 91Mobiles. The Oppo F15s is likely to feature some underpowered hardware, which we speculate could be the processor and the rear-camera unit.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Since the smartphone is said to compete against the likes of Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5, among others, we can expect the Oppo F15s to be priced around Rs 10,000.

Oppo F15 specifications, price and features

Oppo F15 was launched in India for Rs 19,990 in two colour options — Lightning Black and Unicorn White. The smartphone comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant.

Oppo F15 specifications include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide lens which also doubles as a macro lens. There are two other 2MP f/2.4 for monochrome and portrait photographs.

For selfies, the F15 has a 16MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the water-drop notch. Oppo F15 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with its proprietary 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash charge support.

