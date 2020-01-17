App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Oppo F15: Specifications, price, features comparison

Here is an on-paper specifications comparison of the Oppo F15, Realme X2, and Redmi K20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo F15 has been launched in India for Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Oppo F11 that was launched in 2019. For the price, Oppo F15 competes directly with the Realme X2 and Xiaomi's Redmi K20 among others.


ParametersOppo F15Realme X2Redmi K20
Display6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets an all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P702.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 with Adreno 618 GPU
RAM and Storage options8GB + 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB.
Rear Camera48MP f/1.79 + 8MP ultra-wide and macro + 2MP monochrome + 2MP portrait sensor setup.64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth48MP Sony IMX582 + 13MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto
Front camera16MP f/2.032MP f/2.0 sensor20MP f/2.0
Battery4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.04,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.04,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic fast charging.
OSAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6.1.2 (Color OS 7 confirmed)Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed)Android 10 based MiUi 11.
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Connectivity

options		4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, USB, Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsUnicorn White, Lightning Black.Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue.Glacier Blue, Carbon Black, Pearl White, and Flame Red.
PriceRs 19,990 for 8GB + 128GB.Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB.Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 22,999 for 6GB + 128GB.
 

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

