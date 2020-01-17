Realme X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Oppo F15: Specifications, price, features comparison

Here is an on-paper specifications comparison of the Oppo F15, Realme X2, and Redmi K20.
Oppo F15 has been launched in India for Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Oppo F11 that was launched in 2019. For the price, Oppo F15 competes directly with the Realme X2 and Xiaomi's Redmi K20 among others.Here is an on-paper specifications comparison of the Oppo F15, Realme X2, and Redmi K20.
|Parameters
|Oppo F15
|Realme X2
|Redmi K20
|Display
|6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets an all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P70
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 with Adreno 618 GPU
|RAM and Storage options
|8GB + 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB.
|Rear Camera
|48MP f/1.79 + 8MP ultra-wide and macro + 2MP monochrome + 2MP portrait sensor setup.
|64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
|48MP Sony IMX582 + 13MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto
|Front camera
|16MP f/2.0
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|20MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
|4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0
|4,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic fast charging.
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1.2 (Color OS 7 confirmed)
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed)
|Android 10 based MiUi 11.
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivityoptions
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, USB, Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour Options
|Unicorn White, Lightning Black.
|Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue.
|Glacier Blue, Carbon Black, Pearl White, and Flame Red.
|Price
|Rs 19,990 for 8GB + 128GB.
|Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB.
|Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 22,999 for 6GB + 128GB.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 12:39 pm