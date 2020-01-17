Realme X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Oppo F15: Specifications, price, features comparison

Oppo F15 has been launched in India for Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Oppo F11 that was launched in 2019. For the price, Oppo F15 competes directly with the Realme X2 and Xiaomi's Redmi K20 among others.

Parameters Oppo F15 Realme X2 Redmi K20 Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets an all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent Processor MediaTek Helio P70 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 with Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Rear Camera 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP ultra-wide and macro + 2MP monochrome + 2MP portrait sensor setup. 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 48MP Sony IMX582 + 13MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto Front camera 16MP f/2.0 32MP f/2.0 sensor 20MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic fast charging. OS Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1.2 (Color OS 7 confirmed) Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed) Android 10 based MiUi 11. Security In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, USB, Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Unicorn White, Lightning Black. Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue. Glacier Blue, Carbon Black, Pearl White, and Flame Red. Price Rs 19,990 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 22,999 for 6GB + 128GB.

Here is an on-paper specifications comparison of the Oppo F15, Realme X2, and Redmi K20.