OnePlus Nord 2T price in India, specifications, design renders leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord 2T design renders leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T design renders and specifications have leaked. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch soon as a successor of the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus has not yet announced the OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India. Meanwhile, a separate leak has also revealed the price of the device.

OnePlus Nord 2T design, price

The OnePlus Nord 2T camera module design has leaked online. It will sit on top of the rear panel which is said to come with a Sandstone finish. The camera module is quite large has houses two large circular cutouts. The top cutout has a single sensor, whereas the second large cutout has two smaller sensors placed inside. Next to the camera cutouts are the LED flash modules, which are placed inside the same camera module.

The 91Mobiles report does not reveal the front of the device. In a separate leak, however, tipster Shadow Leak has revealed the OnePlus Nord 2T price in India ahead of its launch. The tipster claims that the device will be priced slightly higher than the Nord 2. While the exact starting price remains unknown, the tipster claims that the Nord 2T India price will be under Rs 35,000. In comparison, the Nord 2 was launched for Rs 27,999.

The tipster has also listed the complete specifications of the device. It will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It will have 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T camera setup will feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It will pack a 4500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. For selfies, the phone will come with a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.