OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 10T will not have an alert slider or Hasselblad branding

(Image Courtesy: OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed that their upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 10T will not feature the alert slider and will also drop the Hasselblad branding.

Speaking with The Verge, OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu said that the alert slider simply proved too be to big to fit on the phone. He said that removing it was necessary to make enough space for the internal components of the phone.

"While the alert slider appears to be a very small component, it actually has relatively large impact on the device's motherboard area - taking up 30 square millimeters," said Liu.

This is why it was necessary to remove it and make space for components like, “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.”

OnePlus also decided to add two charging pumps in the phone as opposed to one on the OnePlus 10 Pro. This aligns with rumor's that OnePlus 10T could feature 150W wired fast charging support. Another reason for not including the slider was that it made the phone thicker.

“To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most… while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device’s motherboard, which would have made the device thicker,” said Liu.

OnePlus 10T will also not feature the Hasselblad branding that the company has put on their phones since the OnePlus 9.

The reason as Liu states is that the company, “wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point.”

Despite the absence of the branding, OnePlus has confirmed that the flagship will feature a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide 119.9 degree lens and a macro camera.