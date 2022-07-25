English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 10T will not have an alert slider or Hasselblad branding

    According to the company, the alert slider simply proved to be too big to fit on the chassis

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: OnePlus)

    (Image Courtesy: OnePlus)

    OnePlus has confirmed that their upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 10T will not feature the alert slider and will also drop the Hasselblad branding.

    Speaking with The Verge, OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu said that the alert slider simply proved too be to big to fit on the phone. He said that removing it was necessary to make enough space for the internal components of the phone.

    "While the alert slider appears to be a very small component, it actually has relatively large impact on the device's motherboard area - taking up 30 square millimeters," said Liu.

    This is why it was necessary to remove it and make space for components like, “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.”

    OnePlus also decided to add two charging pumps in the phone as opposed to one on the OnePlus 10 Pro. This aligns with rumor's that OnePlus 10T could feature 150W wired fast charging support. Another reason for not including the slider was that it made the phone thicker.

    Close

    Related stories

    “To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most… while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device’s motherboard, which would have made the device thicker,” said Liu.

    OnePlus 10T will also not feature the Hasselblad branding that the company has put on their phones since the OnePlus 9.

    The reason as Liu states is that the company, “wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point.”

    Despite the absence of the branding, OnePlus has confirmed that the flagship will feature a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide 119.9 degree lens and a macro camera.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Google #OnePlus 10T #OnePlus India #Oppo India
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.