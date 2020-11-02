172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oneplus-8t-cyberpunk-2077-limited-edition-heres-all-you-need-to-know-6053731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: Here's all you need to know

It is worth noting that the specs of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition are the same as that on the standard OnePlus 8T.

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus has just announced a new version of its flagship 8T phone -- the new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. It is worth noting that the specs of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition are the same as that on the standard OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Price 

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 44,500) and is available in the sole 12GB/256GB variant. The Limited-Edition device is already available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from November 11. OnePlus is yet to confirm details about international availability.

Close

8T 5G

related news

The biggest differences between the standard OnePlus 8T and Cyberpunk Edition is seen on the back panel. The camera module has been extended to the entire top part of the device, with CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 branding on the left of the module. The middle of the back of the phone seems to have the same pattern as the sandstone cover, while another glass cover accommodates a second Cyberpunk 2020 logo at the bottom.

8T

The retail box also features the Cyberpunk 2020 branding, while the charger appears to be the same, but also gets the Cyberpunk branding. Lastly, there is a Cyberpunk-inspired case with cutouts on the top and bottom to show off the game’s logo on the back.

There’s also a map of Night City, the setting for Cyberpunk 2077 the game. OnePlus has also installed custom UI themes, live wallpapers, and icons to match the Cyberpunk design.

Also Read: OnePlus 8T First Impressions | An excellent smartphone but most changes come on the software front

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Cyberpunk 2077 #OnePlus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.