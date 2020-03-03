App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 series may be unveiled in the second week of April

Historically, OnePlus launches its smartphones in India on the same day or very close to the global release.

Carlsen Martin

February was a big month for smartphones, with several OEMs including Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Sony and Realme announcing several flagships. However, the one major brand missing from the pile was OnePlus.

While that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the smartphone maker generally waits until May for big unveiling, new information suggests that OnePlus will reveal its next smartphone as early as April. However, a report from TechRadar India claims that the OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled in the second week of April. The launch date comes from a TechRadar source close to OnePlus.

Historically, OnePlus launches its smartphones in India on the same day or very close to the global release. This means that if the report is accurate, we will see the OnePlus 8 series in India next month. While we still await confirmation about the release date, there were several leaks and rumours about the specifications of the OnePlus 8 series.

Close

OnePlus has provided a couple of details about the new OnePlus 8 series in previous announcements. We know that the new phones will get some big improvements in display technology as well as enhanced camera capabilities, primarily in video.

related news

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to get a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant could refresh at 120Hz in QHD+ resolution. The new series will also replace the dewdrop notches and pop-up selfie cameras for a punch-hole notch setup. The OnePlus 8 series will pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem.

Several reports also suggest that OnePlus will introduce a new Lite variant. While there aren’t many details about the OnePlus 8 Lite, it could be a cheaper variant, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. Additionally, at least one option of the OnePlus 8 series may feature an IP rating.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.