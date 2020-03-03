OnePlus 8 series may be unveiled in the second week of April

February was a big month for smartphones, with several OEMs including Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Sony and Realme announcing several flagships. However, the one major brand missing from the pile was OnePlus.

While that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the smartphone maker generally waits until May for big unveiling, new information suggests that OnePlus will reveal its next smartphone as early as April. However, a report from TechRadar India claims that the OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled in the second week of April. The launch date comes from a TechRadar source close to OnePlus.

Historically, OnePlus launches its smartphones in India on the same day or very close to the global release. This means that if the report is accurate, we will see the OnePlus 8 series in India next month. While we still await confirmation about the release date, there were several leaks and rumours about the specifications of the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus has provided a couple of details about the new OnePlus 8 series in previous announcements. We know that the new phones will get some big improvements in display technology as well as enhanced camera capabilities, primarily in video.

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to get a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant could refresh at 120Hz in QHD+ resolution. The new series will also replace the dewdrop notches and pop-up selfie cameras for a punch-hole notch setup. The OnePlus 8 series will pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem.