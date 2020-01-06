OnePlus 8 Lite with triple-camera setup spotted in a video featuring Pete Lau

OnePlus is expected to launch a new ‘Lite’ variant with the OnePlus 8 series in H1 2020. While speculations and leaked render images have been available on the internet, we have got a first look on the OnePlus 8 Lite from a leaked video featuring CEO Pete Lau.

Screenshots from the leaked video have been uploaded by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The box contains several smartphones, which are said to be OnePlus prototype devices.



#OnePlus 8 'lite' prototype spotted in a Chinese video featuring Pete Lau. The device seems pretty tall and it seems like the previously leaked CAD weren't accurate about the Camera setup. It has a Triple Camera setup with flash on the side. I wonder how they are gonna price it. pic.twitter.com/0BVTYUzumZ

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 5, 2020

The three alleged OnePlus 8 Lite images only give us the details of the rear-camera module. The glossy blue back has a triple-camera module, which is different from the OnePlus 8 Lite CAD renders uploaded by OnLeaks.

As opposed to a dual-camera setup, the leaked screenshots suggest that OnePlus 8 Lite will have a triple-camera setup on the back. The CAD renders also showed that the LED flash will be inside the same camera module. However, from the screenshots, it can be seen that the LED flash is placed outside on the right of the triple-lens setup.

Like other OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus logo sits right at the centre of the OnePlus 8 Lite’s back. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 8 Lite, which means that the company could launch the device with an in-display fingerprint scanner.