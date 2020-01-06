App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 Lite with triple-camera setup spotted in a video featuring Pete Lau

As opposed to a dual-camera setup, the leaked screenshots suggest that OnePlus 8 Lite will have a triple-camera setup on the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is expected to launch a new ‘Lite’ variant with the OnePlus 8 series in H1 2020. While speculations and leaked render images have been available on the internet, we have got a first look on the OnePlus 8 Lite from a leaked video featuring CEO Pete Lau.

Screenshots from the leaked video have been uploaded by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The box contains several smartphones, which are said to be OnePlus prototype devices.

The three alleged OnePlus 8 Lite images only give us the details of the rear-camera module. The glossy blue back has a triple-camera module, which is different from the OnePlus 8 Lite CAD renders uploaded by OnLeaks. 

Close

As opposed to a dual-camera setup, the leaked screenshots suggest that OnePlus 8 Lite will have a triple-camera setup on the back. The CAD renders also showed that the LED flash will be inside the same camera module. However, from the screenshots, it can be seen that the LED flash is placed outside on the right of the triple-lens setup. 

related news

Like other OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus logo sits right at the centre of the OnePlus 8 Lite’s back. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 8 Lite, which means that the company could launch the device with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The previously leaked renders suggest that OnePlus 8 Lite will have a 6.4-6.5-inch flat display with the punch-hole positioned on the top centre. This would help the OnePlus 8 Lite differentiate from the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, which would reportedly have a punch-hole screen on the top-left corner of the display. There is no update on whether the OnePlus 8 Lite will have a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:52 am

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

