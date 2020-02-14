OnePlus 8 Geekbench listing shows Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

In a week where Samsung and Xiaomi have both pulled out the big guns with the Galaxy S20 series and Mi 10 lineup, respectively, OnePlus 8 has now grabbed the spotlight.

The vanilla OnePlus 8 – model number IN2025, was spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone packs the same Snapdragon 865 SoC 'Kona', as the OnePlus 8 Pro – model number IN2023, which was listed on Geekbench in January.

While scores of the vanilla OnePlus are similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is listed with 8GB of RAM as opposed to 12GB on the Pro.

OnePlus in January unveiled new screen technology with QHD+ panels and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. But considering the 8 may not be as expensive as the 8 Pro, we are likely to see an FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Another feature expected is faster charging. The 8 Pro is expected to offer 50W fast-charging support and pack a 4,500 mAh battery. The standard OnePlus 8 could get the same fast-charging support with a smaller battery size. The 50W charging support will help OnePlus keep up with brands such as Oppo and Realme.