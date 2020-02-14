App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 Geekbench listing shows Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

The OnePlus 8 could get a 120Hz refresh rate but could be limited to FHD+ resolution

Carlsen Martin

In a week where Samsung and Xiaomi have both pulled out the big guns with the Galaxy S20 series and Mi 10 lineup, respectively, OnePlus 8 has now grabbed the spotlight.

The vanilla OnePlus 8 – model number IN2025, was spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone packs the same Snapdragon 865 SoC 'Kona', as the OnePlus 8 Pro – model number IN2023, which was listed on Geekbench in January.

While scores of the vanilla OnePlus are similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is listed with 8GB of RAM as opposed to 12GB on the Pro.

Close

OnePlus in January unveiled new screen technology with QHD+ panels and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. But considering the 8 may not be as expensive as the 8 Pro, we are likely to see an FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

related news

Another feature expected is faster charging. The 8 Pro is expected to offer 50W fast-charging support and pack a 4,500 mAh battery. The standard OnePlus 8 could get the same fast-charging support with a smaller battery size. The 50W charging support will help OnePlus keep up with brands such as Oppo and Realme.

OnePlus has also confirmed several improvements in camera performance. The new enhancements will primarily focus on improving video capabilities on both current and future OnePlus devices.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

