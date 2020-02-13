Xiaomi launches Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro in China: Check specifications, price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 series in China. The new Mi-series smartphone comprises of the vanilla Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Both the smartphones are expected to launch in other international markets, including India.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display (1080x2340 resolution) with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen features support for 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

Under the hood, there is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Mi 10 packs a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Optics include a quad-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP f/2.4sensors for macro photography and depth sensing.

Mi 10 features a 20MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies.

Mi 10 comes in three storage options — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB. The three variants are priced at Yuan 3999 (roughly Rs 40,900), Yuan 4299 (roughly Rs 44,000), and Yuan 4699 (roughly Rs 48,000), respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Like the Mi 10, the Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen features support for 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate. It also comes with support for HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added screen protection.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 20MP f/2.2 117-degree ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with 10x hybrid optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP f/2.0 portrait lens. Mi 10 Pro features a 20MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem. The processor is paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Mi 10 Pro packs a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery but supports 50W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Mi 10 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,999 (roughly Rs 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Yuan 5,499 (roughly Rs 56,300) and Yuan 5,999 (roughly Rs 61,400), respectively.