App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 Pro may feature 50W fast-charging, 120Hz refresh rate display

The Pro smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 7T Pro’s 6.65-inch display.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to be launched by April 2020. A rumour mill-favourite, the smartphone has seen new leaks reveal key specifications and features of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

A new report by rootmygalaxy, reiterates some of the earlier rumours and focuses on key specifications of the Pro variants.

As per the leaked specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 7T Pro’s 6.65-inch display.

Close

OnePlus recently showcased its new display technology, which will likely come to the Pro version. A leaked hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro also reveals three refresh rate options. 

related news

The Pro variant will also get a bump in charging speed and will reportedly feature support for 50W wired fast-charging for the 4,500 mAh battery. Previous rumours suggested that the Pro model is set to feature wireless charging support, which would be a first in OnePlus smartphones. 

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claims.

Other obvious specifications are that the OnePlus 8 Pro would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There could be a 12GB RAM variant as well. 

OnePlus also detailed several improvements to OnePlus cameras in the future, particularly when it comes to capturing videos.

The company is expected to host the OnePlus 8 Pro launch in late March or April 2020. OnePlus will reportedly also launch the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.