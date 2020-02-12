OnePlus 8 Pro may feature 50W fast-charging, 120Hz refresh rate display

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to be launched by April 2020. A rumour mill-favourite, the smartphone has seen new leaks reveal key specifications and features of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

A new report by rootmygalaxy, reiterates some of the earlier rumours and focuses on key specifications of the Pro variants.

As per the leaked specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 7T Pro’s 6.65-inch display.

OnePlus recently showcased its new display technology, which will likely come to the Pro version. A leaked hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro also reveals three refresh rate options.

The Pro variant will also get a bump in charging speed and will reportedly feature support for 50W wired fast-charging for the 4,500 mAh battery. Previous rumours suggested that the Pro model is set to feature wireless charging support, which would be a first in OnePlus smartphones.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claims.

Other obvious specifications are that the OnePlus 8 Pro would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There could be a 12GB RAM variant as well.

OnePlus also detailed several improvements to OnePlus cameras in the future, particularly when it comes to capturing videos.