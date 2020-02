OnePlus 8 Pro may feature 50W fast-charging, 120Hz refresh rate display

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to be launched by April 2020. A rumour mill-favourite, the smartphone has seen new leaks reveal key specifications and features of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

A new report by rootmygalaxy, reiterates some of the earlier rumours and focuses on key specifications of the Pro variants.

As per the leaked specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 7T Pro’s 6.65-inch display.

OnePlus recently showcased its new display technology, which will likely come to the Pro version. A leaked hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro also reveals three refresh rate options.

The Pro variant will also get a bump in charging speed and will reportedly feature support for 50W wired fast-charging for the 4,500 mAh battery. Previous rumours suggested that the Pro model is set to feature wireless charging support, which would be a first in OnePlus smartphones.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claims.

Other obvious specifications are that the OnePlus 8 Pro would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There could be a 12GB RAM variant as well.

OnePlus also detailed several improvements to OnePlus cameras in the future, particularly when it comes to capturing videos.

The company is expected to host the OnePlus 8 Pro launch in late March or April 2020. OnePlus will reportedly also launch the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite