N64 classic GoldenEye 007 coming to Xbox?

The year 1997 is considered as a milestone year in gaming. Final Fantasy VII, Gran Turismo, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Grand Theft Auto, Diablo and many more games released during the year have acquired the “classics” tag.

Among them was also GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64 (N64). Based on the eponymous James Bond film, the game borrowed the main beats of the story and is regarded as the landmark first person shooter on console, introducing features and mechanics that we still see today.

The game was developed by Rare, who was later bought out by Microsoft. A lot of games developed for Nintendo 64 have made their way to the Xbox consoles but not GoldenEye 007.

A remake of the game titled GoldenEye 007: Reloaded was released for Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360 in 2010, but it swapped Pierce Brosnan for Daniel Craig, took some liberties with the story and wasn't a faithful remake.

A lot of theories swirled on why the original game never made its way to more systems but the most prominent among them remains the copyright issue.

Now rumours are that Microsoft may have found a workaround. Xbox Achievements for GoldenEye 007 have been leaked online and hint at an imminent release.

Nothing is official yet but given the huge demand for the title, Microsoft may have worked out a solution that is acceptable to both copyright holders and Nintendo.