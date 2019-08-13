MS Lync for Android, iOS and WP7, coming soon

Team Microsoft had busied itself all this while readying a surprise, a surprise at least for those who weren't a part of the technology event held in New Zealand, TechED. At the event held, Microsoft unveiled its messenger service, primarily focusing on the business community, pretty much like BBM, called Lync.
Coming to a mobile device near you
Microsoft Lync, as per reports now is all set to make its presence felt on Android, iOS, Symbian and Windows Phone, in the last quarter of this year. The app will not only enable regular texting, but also will have audio and video conferencing options enabled. On the Windows Phone, however, the front-facing camera will work to the benefit of Lync users. Microsoft's recent buyout of popular internet calling software, Skype and now the introduction of Lync should put users in a win-win situation. But, the task ahead of Microsoft would be to essentially differentiate one from the other. Microsoft, according to Engadget, will look at a good level of integration to pit it better in the scene with players like Google.