English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Moto G82 full specifications and design leaked in recent report

    The recent Moto G82 leak suggests that the phone could make its debut soon.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

    Motorola could be dropping a new smartphone in its G series soon. The full specifications of the Moto G82 5G were recently leaked, giving us a detailed picture of the device. The launch of the Moto G82 5G follows the arrival of the Moto G52 in India.

    According to a recent report by 91mobiles, the Moto G82 5G, codenamed Rhode 5G+, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695G SoC and will be paired with three memory configurations with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone is also expected to come with 128GB of storage.

    The Moto G82 could pack a 5,000 mAh battery and will also support 33W wired QuickCharge support.  The Moto G82 will also opt for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP shooter with OIS at the helm. The phone is also touted to have an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit.

    The phone’s hole-punch cut out could also house a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Moto G82 is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also come with an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of now, there are no official details about the Moto G82, although Evan Blass does have a reputation for providing accurate information. There is no official launch date for the Moto G82 yet, but we could get more information soon.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: May 3, 2022 05:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.