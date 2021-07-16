MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with 108 MP Camera, 120Hz Display support announced alongside Helio G88

Both the Helio G96 and G88 were upgraded to MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 technology that intelligently manages CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

The MediaTek Helio G series has been one of the company’s most successful to date, with a vast number of brands adopting these chips, particularly in the sub-20K and sub-10K segments. Additionally, 5G Dimensity chips are also gaining popularity among entry-level and mid-range 5G devices. However, the recent introduction of the Helio G95 and G88 suggests that MediaTek are by no means done with the affordable and mid-range 4G segments.

The two new Helio G series chips bring several upgrades over their respective predecessors. Among the MediaTek G96’s most notable attributes are support for a 120Hz LCD or OLED display as well support for a 108 MP sensor. The G88, on the other hand, now supports 90Hz displays at up to 1080p+ resolution, previously capped at 720p+ on the G85. Additionally, camera support is also increased from 48 MP to 64 MP.

The MediaTek Helio G96 features a pair of Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. And while the CPU specifications are the same as those on the MediaTek G95, the new Mali-G57 MC2 GPU seems like a downgrade from the G76 MC4 on the G95. The new Helio G96 chip will also support 4K video resolution at 30fps, UFS 2.2 storage standard, Bluetooth 5.2, and faster LTE (Cat 13 downlink).

MediaTek (1)

The MediaTek Helio G88 packs two Cortex-A75 cores operating at 2.0 GHz and six A55 cores. It also features the same Mali-G52 MC2 GPU as its predecessor. Additionally, RAM, storage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and even the LTE modem (Cat 7) is the same as that on the G85. Apart from the camera resolution and display support, very little has changed on the new MediaTek G88 chip.

Close

Related stories

Both the Helio G96 and G88 were upgraded to MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 technology that intelligently manages CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience. The new chips also feature camera processing tricks, while HyperEngine 2.0 is also said to extend battery life while gaming.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones
first published: Jul 16, 2021 12:04 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.