MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with 108 MP Camera, 120Hz Display support announced alongside Helio G88

The MediaTek Helio G series has been one of the company’s most successful to date, with a vast number of brands adopting these chips, particularly in the sub-20K and sub-10K segments. Additionally, 5G Dimensity chips are also gaining popularity among entry-level and mid-range 5G devices. However, the recent introduction of the Helio G95 and G88 suggests that MediaTek are by no means done with the affordable and mid-range 4G segments.

The two new Helio G series chips bring several upgrades over their respective predecessors. Among the MediaTek G96’s most notable attributes are support for a 120Hz LCD or OLED display as well support for a 108 MP sensor. The G88, on the other hand, now supports 90Hz displays at up to 1080p+ resolution, previously capped at 720p+ on the G85. Additionally, camera support is also increased from 48 MP to 64 MP.

The MediaTek Helio G96 features a pair of Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. And while the CPU specifications are the same as those on the MediaTek G95, the new Mali-G57 MC2 GPU seems like a downgrade from the G76 MC4 on the G95. The new Helio G96 chip will also support 4K video resolution at 30fps, UFS 2.2 storage standard, Bluetooth 5.2, and faster LTE (Cat 13 downlink).

The MediaTek Helio G88 packs two Cortex-A75 cores operating at 2.0 GHz and six A55 cores. It also features the same Mali-G52 MC2 GPU as its predecessor. Additionally, RAM, storage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and even the LTE modem (Cat 7) is the same as that on the G85. Apart from the camera resolution and display support, very little has changed on the new MediaTek G88 chip.

Both the Helio G96 and G88 were upgraded to MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 technology that intelligently manages CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience. The new chips also feature camera processing tricks, while HyperEngine 2.0 is also said to extend battery life while gaming.