Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McLaren unveils production model of the 2019 Senna GTR

Discarding all rules and limitations of making the car road legal, Mclaren has made the Senna GTR a track-only car.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Soon after unveiling the concept car at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, British luxury car maker McLaren entered their 2019 Senna GTR in production. Discarding all rules and limitations of making the car road-legal, the company has decided to give the Senna GTR a track-only status. Unsurprisingly, it gets as close to the company’s Formula One cars as it can.

The Senna GTR is the third car to bear the “GTR” moniker after McLaren’s F1 and P1. The car also shares the carbon fibre monocoque with the Senna, giving it a dry weight of 1,198 kg. Compensating for the removal of road legal parts, the larger wing combined with the car’s diffuser gives it a downforce of 2,205 pounds, or close to 1,000 kilograms.

McL_Senna_GTR_Concept_4

The car is propelled by a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It makes the promised figure of 825 PS, which is 25 PS more than the road-legal Senna. It also makes 800 Nm of torque, which will contribute to a better power-to-weight ratio than its road-going counterpart. The Senna GTR uses a double-wishbone suspension system which has been derived from McLaren’s GT3 race program. It also comes shod with Pirelli slicks, which gives the car an estimated deceleration of more than 3g (that's thrice the earth's gravity).

McL_Senna_GTR_Concept_5

The production of this hypercar has been limited to 75 units, all of which have been sold at a whopping 1.1 million pounds, plus local taxes. The company will begin the car’s delivery by September 2019.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Auto #McLaren #Senna GTR #Technology #trends

