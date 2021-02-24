iPad Pro mini-LED display mass production to begin in March ahead of Apple event: Report

File image: Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro launch is tipped for March 2021. The new iPad model is said to come with mini-LED panels and improved specifications. A news report now claims that the Apple supplier for mini-LED iPad display will begin manufacturing in March.

Ennostar, the supplier, will initiate the mass production for the iPad Pro models in March. It will supply the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro display models. This adds to the rumoured iPad Pro launch in March 2021. The 9to5Mac report, citing DigiTimes, does not reveal much about the display panels.

Mini-LED displays offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright. The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the iPad Pro with mini-LED will go into mass production in Q4 2020. Assuming that the pandemic added to the supply chain constraints, the iPad Pro mini-LED display production might have been delayed.

CAD renders of the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models had leaked earlier this year. The two iPad Pro models look quite similar to their predecessors. Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, the tablet will sport the same design as the iPad Pro 2020. It will have a slate-like form factor and a square-shaped camera setup. The camera module will house a dual-camera setup with space for an additional sensor and the LED flash. Details about the three sensors are unknown but we can expect it to house a 12MP primary camera and a LiDAR sensor alongside the 8MP ultrawide camera.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 will have the Face ID sensors above the display. There is no word on the inclusion of Touch ID inside the power button like the Apple iPad Air 2020.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had tipped that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will come with mini LED displays after the iPad Pro models.