Analyst says upcoming iPad Pro to be first Apple product with mini-LED display

After the Apple iPad Air and 8th-generation iPad launch, the rumour mill has shifted its focus to the iPad Pro, which is said to be the first Apple device to feature a mini LED display. The mass production of this mini LED display for the new iPad Pro is said to begin in Q4 of 2020.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple product to feature a mini-LED display. The company is said to be accelerating the adoption of mini-LED panels because the current testings yield better results than expected, reported MacRumors.

Kuo also said that Epistar remains Apple's initial partner for mini-LED chips, but Apple has seen better than expected development from potential secondary supplier Sanan Optoelectronics, which should be able to quickly join Apple's existing supply chain partners.

The mini-LED display has moved from the "technology development" stage to the "economies of scale/cost" stage. Kuo states that the cost of these mini-LED panels will fall around 50 percent in 2021, followed by a further 35 percent drop in 2022.

"Apple's mini LED dies will be mass-produced in 4Q20, but due to yield issues related to the production process of display module materials, the 4Q20 display shipments have been revised down by 50% to 300,000-400,000. We believe that the mini LED display in 4Q20 will be used for the new ‌iPad Pro‌,” Kuo said.

Mini-LED displays offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright.