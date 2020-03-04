App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch new 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPads with mini-LED panel in Q4 2020: Report

Apple will also launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed details about several products that Apple could launch in 2020. The renowned analyst, known for his accuracy on Apple-related leaks, stated that the company would launch six new products with mini-LEDs, including a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro.

Kuo claims that Apple will replace its existing 13-inch MacBook Pro with the upcoming 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker recently launched a 16-inch MacBook Pro which replaced the 15-inch model.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to feature a mini-LED panel and the scissor-switch Magic keyboard, reported 9to5Mac. The bezels, too, are expected to get narrowed down.

Kuo further notes that Apple will also launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini in 2020.

Apple is keen on adopting mini-LED screen panels as they offer a rich wide colour gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localized dimming. The mini-LED is also expected to result in thinner panels that are more power-efficient, and they do not suffer from burn-in like OLED.

Although the exact launch dates are unknown, Apple will reportedly launch the six products during Q4 2020.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #Macbook

