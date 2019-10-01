Apple to ship iPad Pro and MacBook with mini-LED displays starting late 2020

Apple is said to make significant changes starting next year on the iPad Pro and Macbooks. The company would reportedly update its high-end iPad and MacBook with mini-LED displays between late 2020 and mid-2021.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been known for his accurate leaks on Apple products, has reiterated his prediction from an earlier investor note. In April this year, Kuo had noted that the iPad Pro and MacBook would get mini-LED displays starting next year., reported MacRumors.

Kuo’s investor note to TF International Securities stated that the iPad Pro and MacBook’s display would use approximately 10,000 LEDs, much more than the 576 LEDs on the upcoming Pro Display XDR. The size of each LED is also said to be below 200 microns, smaller than the Pro Display XDR.

These new mini-LED displays would offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright.

The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs, the report said.

The analyst has not specified which iPad Pro and MacBook models would be getting the mini-LED displays. Kuo had previously stated that the 10-12-inch iPad Pro and 15-17-inch MacBook would house mini-LED displays, mainly due to expensive components.