Apple MacBook Pro with mini LED display and new design coming in 2021, claims analyst Kuo

Apple will also launch a new MacBook Air with mini LED display in 2022, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:07 AM IST

Apple has been long-rumoured to launch MacBook models with a mini-LED display in 2021. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reiterated his earlier claims with some more information in his latest investor note. Kuo believes that the MacBook transition to the mini LED display will be faster than initially expected.

The analyst claims that Apple will launch two new MacBook Pro models with mini LED display in an all-new design in 2021, reported 9to5Mac. The Cupertino-based US tech giant will also launch a new MacBook Air with mini LED display in 2022, according to Kuo.

Kuo had previously claimed that Apple will replace its existing 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to feature a mini-LED panel with the bezels narrowed down.

A mini LED display offers a rich wide colour gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localized dimming. The mini-LED is also expected to result in thinner panels that are more power-efficient, and they do not suffer from burn-in like OLED.

Kuo also believes that the MacBook lineup will be the driving force of mini LED displays in 2021. The analyst revised his previous forecast of Apple devices with mini LED panels that estimated approximately 2 million to 3 million units in 2021 and 4 million to 5 million units in 2022. Kuo now states that Apple will ship between 10 million and 12 million units in 2021, followed by 25 million to 28 million units in 2022.

The significant jump is said to be due to better yield and adoption rate, which will further lead to Apple increase the orders by 350 percent in 2021, followed by 450 percent in 2022.  Kuo predicts that “MacBook shipments will grow significantly by about 100% to 30–35 million units per year within three years thanks to the adoption of Apple Silicon and the all-new form factor design.”

The transition to mini LED display models was previously expected to begin in Q1 2021. Kuo, previously, had also noted that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to come with a mini LED display.

Another revelation in Kuo’s latest note on future Apple products is the launch of two to three chargers in 2021. Details about these chargers were not stated in the investor note.
