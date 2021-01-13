Apple iPad Pro 2021 11-inch, 12.9-inch CAD renders leaked; specifications and design tipped

Apple iPad Pro 2021 specifications have been leaked. The CAD renders uploaded by 91Mobiles and MySmartPrice have revealed the design and some of the key iPad Pro specifications tipped to launch in March 2021.

Apple will launch two iPad Pro 2021 models - 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The two iPad Pro models look quite similar to their predecessors. Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, the tablet will sport the same design as the iPad Pro 2020, according to MySmartPrice.

It will have a slate-like form factor and a square-shaped camera setup. The camera module will house a dual-camera setup with space for an additional sensor and the LED flash. Details about the three sensors are unknown but we can expect it to house a 12MP primary camera and a LiDAR sensor alongside the 8MP ultrawide camera.

At the front, the 11-inch display will be surrounded by narrow bezels like the iPad Pro 2020. The volume keys are placed on the right, whereas the power button is placed at the top edge.

At the bottom edge will be the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, etc. The iPad Pro 2021 will have a smart connector for the keyboard and other accessories.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, according to 91Mobiles, house the Face ID sensors above the display. There is no word on the inclusion of Touch ID inside the power button like the Apple iPad Air 2020.

The bigger iPad Pro will also have a quad-speaker system. It will sport a dual-camera setup at the back with the LED flash and LiDAR sensor.

At the bottom edge will be the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, etc. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 will have a smart connector for the keyboard and Apple Pencil.