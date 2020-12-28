Apple iPad Pro launch tipped for Q1 2021 with mini-LED display

Apple is tipped to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021. The upcoming iPad Pro will sport a mini-LED display, according to a DigiTimes report.

Apple has tied up with GIS to provide the mini-LED backlit panels for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the report stated. Apple will launch its first iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in Q1 2021. The exact Apple iPad Pro launch date is currently unknown.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the iPad Pro with mini-LED will go into mass production in Q4 2020. Apple typically hosts its Q1 events in March. It is possible that the company will release the new iPad Pro with a mini LED display in March 2021.

Mini-LED displays offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright.

The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs.