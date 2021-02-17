Apple AirPods 3 to launch alongside iPad Pro 2021, AirTags in March

Apple iPad Pro launch is tipped for March 2021. The iPhone 12 maker typically hosts an event in March to launch new hardware and services. At the Apple event in March 2021, the company could launch the new iPad Pro models with a mini-LED display. Alongside, Apple is also said to launch AirTags and AirPods 3.

Recently, tipster Jon Prosser claimed that Apple will launch the iPad Pro 2021 with a mini-LED display. The company will also launch its long-awaited AirTags in March. Now, a new leak from tipster LeaksApplePro claims that the AirPods 3 launch is also scheduled for March 2021.

The exact launch date of the Apple Event is unknown at the moment. Apple is yet to share an invite for the rumoured event in March.

Apple iPad Pro 2021

Apple could launch two iPad Pro devices. CAD renders of the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models had leaked earlier this year. The two iPad Pro models look quite similar to their predecessors.

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, the tablet will sport the same design as the iPad Pro 2020. It will have a slate-like form factor and a square-shaped camera setup. The camera module will house a dual-camera setup with space for an additional sensor and the LED flash. Details about the three sensors are unknown but we can expect it to house a 12MP primary camera and a LiDAR sensor alongside the 8MP ultrawide camera. At the front, the 11-inch display will be surrounded by narrow bezels like the iPad Pro 2020.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 will house the Face ID sensors above the display. There is no word on the inclusion of Touch ID inside the power button like the Apple iPad Air 2020. The bigger iPad Pro will also have a quad-speaker system. It will sport a dual-camera setup at the back with the LED flash and LiDAR sensor. Apple is also tipped to undertake the transition to mini LED display for the iPad Pro.

AirPods 3

Apple is said to launch the AirPods third-generation with a design similar to the current-generation AirPods Pro. There could be a small stem and replaceable silicone ear-tips. Apple is also said to be working on making battery life better on the third-generation AirPods. There will be no Active Noise Cancellation feature on the AirPods 3.

AirTags