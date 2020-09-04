172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|infinix-note-7-launching-in-india-on-september-16-with-mediatek-g70-soc-5000-mah-battery-5799201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Note 7 launching in India on September 16 with MediaTek G70 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery

We believe the phone will debut in India’s sub-10K category, presumably starting from Rs 9,999.

Moneycontrol News

Infinix is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India this month in the form of the Note 7. The company confirmed that the Infinix Note 7 is launching in India on September 16. The announcement was confirmed through a video teaser.

The video was posted on the company’s official YouTube channel. To recall, the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite was originally unveiled in April, although the there is no confirmation that the Note 7 Lite will launch alongside the Note 7.

Infinix Note 7 specs

The Infinix Note 7 is powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Note 7 sports a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 skin on-top.

Close

The Infinix Note 7 features a hole-punch camera cut out on the front that houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the Note 7 comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor, 2 MP macro shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a low-light video camera. The camera setup also gets a quad-LED flash.

The Inifnix Note 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. While the pricing of the device is unknown, we believe the phone will debut in India’s sub-10K category, presumably starting from Rs 9,999.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

