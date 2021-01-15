Indian consumers to be among the first to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series globally

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India and specifications have been announced. The three Galaxy S21 series smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 - were launched at the Unpacked 2021 event. Samsung has also announced the Galaxy S21 India sale details. India is among the first few countries where the latest Samsung smartphone series will go on sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 India sale details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 go on sale in India starting January 29, with pre-orders starting January 15. The smartphones will be available on sale via Flipkart, Amazon India, Samsung e-store, and across major online and offline retailers.

All pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice. In addition to this, consumers can also avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10, 000 or have an option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up-to Rs 5,000.

Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price details

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price starts at Rs 69,999. The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 73,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 85,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra price is set at Rs 1,16,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.