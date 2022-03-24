Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to be available in India from April 6: All you need to know

The Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15 are set to go on sale on Amazon India soon. While Amazon recently set up a teaser page for an unnamed Honor laptop, the e-commerce giant has now confirmed the name of the two notebooks and their official sale date.

According to the teaser page, the Honor X 14 and X 15 will go on sale in India on April 6 via Amazon India. As of now, the pricing of the two laptops is yet to be announced.

The Amazon page confirms that the Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15 will be powered by up to an Intel Core i5 processor, while there is no mention of the generation, it will likely be 10th Gen Intel hardware. The X 15 will come in a single Intel Core i3 option. Both notebooks will feature a premium aluminium build and offer all-day battery life, courtesy, a 56Whr cell.

The Honor MagicBook X 14 opts for a backlit keyboard, while the X 15 has a regular keyboard. The Honor MagicBook laptops will also come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The notebooks boast a pop-up camera, fingerprint reader, and fast-charging support.

The Honor MagicBook X 14 also comes with a 180-degree hinge and an IPS anti-glare display with TÜV Rheinland flicker-free and low blue light certification. The image on Amazon suggests that the Honor MagicBook laptops will come in a silver finish.