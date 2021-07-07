Grand Theft Auto 6 to launch in 2025, GTA leaks suggest

YouTuber Tom Henderson has leaked details about the next Grand Theft Auto game including a release window of 2025

The last game in the super popular Grand Theft Auto franchise launched in 2013. GTA V was universally lauded at launch and was a hit with the fans and critics alike. The game has sold over 145 million copies since launch and accounts for 42 percent of the franchises total sales.

Fans waiting for the follow-up were treated to some bad news as it looks like GTA VI maybe even further off than we thought. According to YouTuber Tom Henderson, the game is targeting a launch window of 2025. He also outlined some very interesting details about the game such as multiple protagonists like GTA V with one of them expected to be a tech savvy female character who will be the 'brains' behind the new group.

One of the reasons for the late launch date for the game is that Rockstar is focusing heavily on "employee well-being". This is a good thing as it allows developers to work at a comfortable pace and not fall into the 'crunch' trap that negatively impacts mental and physical well-being.

We have also seen the negative impacts of rushing out a game like the infamous Cyberpunk 2077 launch. It makes sense that Rockstar won't take that risk and will announce a release date when it is comfortable with one. Besides, both GTA V and GTA Online have been huge successes for Rockstar and along with Red Dead Redemption 2, they have enough in the bank without having to worry about rushing to market.