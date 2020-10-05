Google Pixel 4a price in India leaked through live Amazon listing, but don't buy it just yet

Google recently revealed the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. But both Google’s 5G Pixels aren’t making their way to India, while the previously unveiled Pixel 4a is launching in the country this month, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which kicks off on October 16.

However, a recent listing for the Google Pixel 4a has been spotted on Amazon India, way ahead of schedule. The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 55,500 in the Amazon listing by Worldwide_Store. The listing also has the Fulfilled by Amazon tag, which means it can be returned easily.

For those interested in buying the new Pixel 4a, we recommend waiting for the device to launch during Flipkart’s sale on October 16. Even though we don’t know the price of the Pixel 4a in India, we don’t expect it to exceed Rs 40,000. To recall, the Pixel 3a featured a 40K launch price in India, while the global launch price of the Pixel 4a is less than the Pixel 3a.

So, unless you plan on paying an extra Rs 15,000 to 20,000, we strongly recommend waiting till Google officially unveils the Pixel 4a in India.

Pixel 4a Specifications

The Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED panel with HDR support. The Pixel 4a packs a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone features stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Pixel 4a gets a single 12.2 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. The Pixel 4a’s screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, while the back and frame are made of plastic. The Pixel 4a is available in a single Just Black variant.