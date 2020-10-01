172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-pixel-5-vs-pixel-4a-5g-what-are-the-differences-between-googles-new-pixel-devices-5911681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a (5G): What are the differences between Google's new Pixel devices?

The Pixel 5 is being touted as a more premium offering, while the Pixel 4a (5G) is being seen as a cheaper alternative, with a $200 price difference.

Carlsen Martin

Google recently dropped two new Pixel devices in the US. Both the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G share a lot of similarities, including the same chipset and 5G connectivity. However, the Pixel 5 is being touted as a more premium offering, while the Pixel 4a (5G) is being seen as a cheaper alternative, with a $200 price difference. So, we’ve decided to take an in-depth look at both devices and layout the main differences and what you are getting for the extra price.

Google Pixel 4a (5G) vs Google Pixel 5
SpecsPixel 5Pixel 4a 5G
ChipsetSnapdragon 765GSnapdragon 765G
Display6-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz, 432 ppi, HDR10+6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, 60Hz, 413 ppi, HDR
Memory8GB / 128GB6GB / 128GB
Rear Camera12.2 MP, f/1.7 with OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)12.2 MP, f/1.7 with OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)
Front Camera8 MP, f/2.08 MP, f/2.0
SoftwareAndroid 11Android 11
Battery4080 mAh, 18W Fast Charging, Wireless/Reverse Wireless Charging3885 mAh, 18W Fast Charging
AudioStereo Speakers, USB-C AudioStereo Speakers, USB-C Audio, Headphone Jack
Price$699$499

Design and Build

In terms of design, both the Pixel devices look fairly similar, although the Pixel 4a 5G is a little bigger. However, the Pixel 5 features an aluminium body, while the Pixel 4a 5G features a polycarbonate or plastic body. Additionally, the Pixel 5 also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Close

Display

Both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 use OLED panels with a similar FHD+ resolution. However, the screen on the Pixel 5 is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, while the Pixel 4a 5G’s display is covered by Gorilla Glass 3. Moreover, the Pixel 5’s panel also features a higher 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified.

Performance

Both Pixel devices utilise the Snapdragon 765G SoC, so performance should be more or less the same. However, the Pixel 5 should slightly benefit from the additional 2GB of RAM.

Battery

On the battery front, there is a small difference in battery capacity of the two Pixel handsets. The big difference here is seen on the charging front, with the Pixel 5 capable of supporting both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

So, is the difference worth the extra $200 price? Yes and No!

Yes, in the sense that if you are coming from an older flagship, the additional features of the Pixel 5 like an IP rating, a high refresh rate panel, etc. will appeal to you. Many people who use phones with IP ratings are often unable to go back.

No, in the sense that there is not enough of a difference between the two devices to justify a $200 price difference.

Overall, it seems like the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 are both designed for a different set of consumers. And have just the right set of specifications and features that will aim to entice consumers at their respective price points.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.