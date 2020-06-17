Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 launched with 120Hz QHD+ screen, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, SD865 SoC

Chinese device maker Oppo has launched the Find X2 series in India. In the Find X2 series, Oppo has brought two flagship devices, namely the Find X2 5G and Find X2 Pro 5G.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 price in India

Both smartphones come in a single storage option. The Oppo Find X2 is available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and as we reported earlier it is priced at Rs 64,990 and comes in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic colour options.

As a token of gratitude, Oppo has partnered with Forbes India for its 'Ultimate 120' initiative, wherein it will gift the Find X2 Pro to 120 corona warriors in India.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 specifications

Oppo Find X2 Pro and the regular Find X2 share a similar spec-sheet, barring the camera and battery capacity.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision curved AMOLED display with a 1440*3168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which can be enabled even at QHD+ resolution. There is also a tiny punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the screen for the front camera, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent.

Other display specs of the Find X2 series include HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X2 gets 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory, whereas the Pro model gets 512GB internal memory.

Talking about the differences, the Find X2 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.7 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor, and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid zoom.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Find X2 has a 48MP 1/43" Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor, paired with a 12MP f/2.2 6P ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.

Both the smartphones feature a 32MP f/2.4 front camera inside the punch-hole notch.

The Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260 mAh battery, whereas the vanilla Find X2 comes with a 4,200 mAh cell. Both the smartphones support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, which is claimed to fuel the device from zero to 100 in 38 minutes.

Oppo Find X2 series runs on Android 10 with Color OS 7.1 skin on top.